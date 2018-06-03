Huskies Get the Walk Off Win Over Eau Claire

Opening Day at The Wade and a Win for The Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – Today was opening day for the Duluth Huskies as they looked to get the win at home and bump their record up to .500. The Huskies faced the Eau Claire Express.

It was a back and forth battle the entire game. In the bottom of the 9th the Huskies were down 7-5 with two outs and bases loaded. Augie Isaacson steps up to the plate and drives a shot to the right field corner, bringing in the winning runs for a walk off victory.