Meet The Huskies: Head Coach Tyger Pederson

For our first "Meet The Huskies" segment, we talk with head coach Tyger Pederson.

DULUTH, Minn. – He’s the California guy with an eye for talent. Tyger Pederson was introduced back in September as the Huskies’ new field manager and he wants to have a good first impression in the Northwoods League.

“It’s been great, man. Just getting everybody out here and getting to work with all these guys. There’s a lot of excitement around it with our coaching staff and the players. We brought a really good group to Duluth this summer and really talented ball players so I’m really excited to get this thing rolling,” Pederson said.

Pederson comes from a family of athletes, the most well known is his brother Joc who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it was quite a run for the younger Pederson.

“That was probably one of the most exciting moments that I’ve had in baseball. Being able to perform on that stage, that was pretty surreal. Not many people get a chance to play in the World Series or the postseason. But to be able to go in there, hit three home runs and do what he did on that stage, it just shows what kind of a ball player and person that he is,” Pederson said.

Although most of the Huskies are just getting to know each other, Pederson has a vision for how he wants the team to be, and it starts off the field.

“I just want it to be one big family and have everybody really excited and on the same page. I’ve been getting text messages like “Hey Coach. Can I get some extra work? Can I get some early work? I want to come to the field?” They want to be here. They’re excited to be here. They want to get better and that’s what this league is for,” said Pederson.

And as for expectations for the team?

My biggest goal is to help all these players develop and get back to school better than when they left. My goal is to have guys continue to play at the next level and at the professional level. You want these guys to continue their development and be able to play at the professional level and guide them and help them through that process,” said Pederson.