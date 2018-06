Popular Canal Park Fountain Undergoing Routine Maintenance

Duluth, Minn. – You know it’s a sign of summer when fountains across the Northland turn back on. That’s not the case though for a popular Canal Park fountain — across from Little Angie’s — that so many tourists love to walk through. However, a spokesperson for the city told FOX 21 on Sunday that crews are simply performing routine maintenance on the fountain and resurfacing the inside. An opening date was not known Sunday.