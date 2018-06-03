‘Who’s Watching Who’ Art Exhibit on Display at Great Lakes Aquarium

Display is from the perspective of creatures in the aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – A one of a kind art show called ‘Who’s Watching Who?” is now on display at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Artist Angel Sarkela-Saur goes to the aquarium a lot with her daughter.

She said the trips inspired her to paint images from the perspective of the creatures in the aquarium.

“It helps remind you that these fish or these animals can actually see you too and maybe it will just cause some creative, imaginative thinking on what is their interpretation of who we are when we’re coming through,” said Sarkela-Saur.

The paintings are on display through Labor Day.