Army Corps Photo Contest Kicks off Today

You can Submit Photos Through June 10

DETROIT, Mich. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to see your Great Lakes photography.

Starting today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a photo contest for pictures featuring the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal or from a Corps pier, breakwater or federal harbor on the Great Lakes.

You can submit your photos by email through June 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Photo submissions will be featured in a Facebook album on June 11 where people can vote for their favorite photos.

The top 12 pictures will be included in a 2019 downloadable calendar and first, second, and third place photographers will receive a plaque with their winning photo provided by the Soo locks Visitors Center Association and Lake Superior Maritime Museum Association.

For more details on how to enter and contest rules you can visit https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Soo-Locks-Visitor-Center/.