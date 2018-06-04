Auditor Otto Drops From Minnesota Gov Race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto is ending her campaign for governor.

Otto, a Democrat, says in a Facebook post Monday that she came to the decision after dropping out of the endorsement race at this weekend’s Democratic state convention.

Party activists ultimately endorsed state Rep. Erin Murphy for governor.

Murphy will have at least one challenger, state Rep. Tim Walz, in the August primary.

Attorney General Lori Swanson is also considering a run after she wasn’t endorsed for a fourth term in that job.