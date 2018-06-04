Duluth FC Back at PSS for Two-Game Homestand

The Bluegreens are coming off a big win over Sioux Falls 2-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC got a thrilling win over Sioux Falls Thunder FC on Monday night. Ryan Tyrer scored the go-ahead goal to give the Bluegreens their second win of the season.

Duluth FC will be at home for their next two matches starting with Wednesday against VSLT FC, who are #1 in the NPSL North Conference. Duluth FC have not lost a game so far this season. Wednesday’s game will be 7 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.