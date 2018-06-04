Former Gov. Pawlenty Stops in Northland

Former Governor Made Stop at Monaco Air

DULUTH, Minn.-Former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty made a stop in Duluth today as he’s seeking his governor’s seat once again.

The Republican, and former presidential candidate, stopped by Monaco Air this morning to discuss his political platform with Northlanders.

He said the current candidates he’s facing are just too far to the left and don’t fit with Minnesota’s core values.

“We think the Democratic opponents we are facing this fall are out of touch with Minnesota – the Democratic party in the state lurked so far to the left that it’s really become quite wacky,” Pawlenty said.

Pawlenty’s running mate in current Lieutenant Governor Michelle Fischbach, said Democrats are tearing the state apart with an increase in taxes, along with the growing cost of healthcare.

“They are taking Minnesota in the wrong direction and we need to continue our commonsense conservative proposals and move Minnesota forward,” she said.

Pawlenty will be facing off with Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson in an upcoming primary in August.