Gift Ideas for Grads and Dads with Verizon Wireless

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a busy time of year with graduations taking place and Father’s Day just around the corner.

This morning, Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Rachel Agurkis stopped by FOX 21 to give some gift ideas.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug Control your lights and appliances right from your smartphone or tablet

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Waterproof speaker that syncs with phone or tablet

Tile Sport Use app to find lost items by map or ringtone

Google Pixel 2 XL Highest rated smartphone camera and a fast-charging battery

Apple Watch Accepts calls, texts, notifications and tracks fitness



For more information head to verizonwireless.com or call (218) 213-9224.

Verizon Wireless is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd.