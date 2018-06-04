Huskies Ride Seven-Run First Inning to Win over Rox

Duluth wins their third in a row as they top St. Cloud 10-6 at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – In front of over 2,000 kids on Education Day, the Duluth Huskies hosted the St. Cloud Rox on Tuesday afternoon. Less than 24 hours after a walk off win on Opening Day, this game was much less competitive as the Huskies scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 10-6 win.

Chris Gilbody led the Huskies with four hits. Auggie Isaacson and Omar Veloz each had two RBIs. Zach Shoemaker was the winning pitcher as he struck out seven in six innings of work.

The Huskies improve to 3-2 on the season. They will be in St. Cloud tomorrow night.