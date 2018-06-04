Lake Superior Art Glass Opens New Location in Canal Park

New location will house shop's gallery and both studios under one roof

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Art Glass has moved to 347 Canal Park Drive.

The new larger space gives artists and customers the chance to experience the gallery and both studios under one roof for the first time ever.

“Now it allows me to jump from one studio to another, assist my studio manager in the hot shop with a bigger project, go work on some of my own pieces at my station, teach classes in between, and help out on the sales floor at the same time,” said owner and artist Dan Neff.

Lake Superior Art Glass is open every day of the week in their new location.

They offer many classes for beginners where students can make creations from pendants to wine goblets.