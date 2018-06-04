Minnesota Teen Pleads Guilty in Football Teammate Beating

Three Others Also Face Felony Charges

FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) – A southern Minnesota high school football player has admitted he took part in an assault on a teammate that left the other teenager unconscious last fall.

Eighteen-year-old Dalton Nagel of Blue Earth pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of aiding and abetting third-degree assault in the attack on the 16-year-old teammate at a party in October.

His sentencing is set for July 9.

Nagel is one of four Blue Earth Area High School football players charged in the beating.

He also pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.

The Star Tribune reports Nagel admitted holding the boy down while others beat him unconscious.

He also admitted to rubbing his genitals on the victim’s face as another teammate filmed the incident.

Three others also face felony charges.