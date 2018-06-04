‘Mother Earth, Tired’ on Display at Zeitgeist Gallery

The paintings by Claudia Faith have a lot of natural themes

DULUTH, Minn. – An art display called “Mother Earth, Tired” has taken over the gallery at the Zeitgeist Arts Building.

Artist Claudia Faith tells us she cares deeply for the planet and has a lot of natural themes in her paintings, including many images of cattle and sheep.

“I believe Mother Earth is going to outlive us but, in the meantime, I really want her to be taken care of and I think that’s the gist of the show,” said Faith, a Duluth native.

All of Faith’s paintings in the showing are available for purchase.

The display will be at Zeitgeist until the end of June.