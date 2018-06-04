Police Camps Held for Youth in Cloquet

Students Get to Learn All About What Police Do

CLOQUET, Minn.-All week, kids from Cloquet and the Fond du Lac Reservation are learning all about what police officers do as they participate in a variety of camps throughout the area.

The program, being run by the Cloquet and Fond du Lac police departments, aims to put police in a more positive light in young people’s eyes.

Organizers we spoke to said when that’s done, kids are more likely to come forward if they see a crime.

“One thing we wanted to do is, we wanted the kids in our community to see our law enforcement officers in a better light,” said Herb Fineday, the Fond du Lac police chief.

The camps will run through the rest of the week, which will include learning all about the equipment police use, along with trips to Hartley Nature Center and the Como Zoo in St. Paul.