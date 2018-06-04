Swanson Announces bid for Minnesota Governor

The Party Endorsed Rep. Erin Murphy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is getting into the state’s crowded race for governor.

The announcement Monday marks a shift for the Democrat, who in January said she intended to seek a fourth term as attorney general rather than run for governor.

But she changed her mind after party activists at the state convention this weekend endorsed another candidate as attorney general who has criticized Swanson as too cautious.

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan has confirmed during a Monday afternoon press conference that he will be Swanson’s lieutenant governor running mate.

The party endorsed state Rep. Erin Murphy for governor this weekend.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz is also in the race.

Swanson brings name recognition and a record of winning statewide elections to the governor’s race.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson clinched the Republican nod to run for governor, but Democrats expect they’ll face former two-term Gov. Tim Pawlenty in November.