Vikings, U.S. Bank Help Fund Rec Center At Stowe Elementary

DULUTH, Minn.- The new recreation center is currently being built in New Gary Duluth right outside Stowe Elementary School, which got a huge boost from U.S. Bank and the Minnesota Vikings in the form of a $50,000 grant.

The funds will go toward a new sports court, which students celebrated with the team on Monday, including Vikings mascot Victor and former Vikings player Doug Sutherland

“It’s just an all great around facility that they’re going to build and the wolf brothers and the Minnesota Vikings are proud to give back to the communities,” Sutherland said.

U.S. Bank and the Minnesota Vikings donation is part of a project known as “Places to Play,” which helps communities in Minnesota renovate parks, playgrounds, and athletic facilities.

“When people drive by Stowe they’re going to say, hey, there’s some really neat things going on and it’s a focal point,” Stowe Elementary School Principal Nathan Glockle said. “When you see new construction you think its a new birth and when you see something new you think its new hope.”

The new complex will transform a basketball court that was in rough shape. The facility will have basketball, pickleball, and four square courts.

Construction for the new community center is underway.