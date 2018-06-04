Wolfpack Come Back to Stun Bengals, Advance to Section Finals

The Duluth boys lacrosse team are going to their first section final in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Cardiac Kids” lived up to their name Monday night as the Duluth boys lacrosse team defeated Blaine 7-6 in the Section 7 semi-finals at Public Schools Stadium.

The Wolfpack were down 4-0 after the first quarter. But thanks to a furious rally in the second half and a hat trick from Jayden Erie, they were able to come back and get their first section semi-finals win ever.

Duluth moves on to face Centennial in the section finals Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park.