Eskomos To Meet Hilltoppers in 7AA Baseball Finals

These two teams will meet for the third time this season in the section finals.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In the 7AA baseball section semi-finals, Esko defeated Duluth Marshall 1-0 as Branden Matteen RBI in the fourth was the lone score from this game. Eskomos pitcher Brody Kaldahl threw seven scoreless innings in the complete game shutout. Hilltoppers hurler Ben Pederson struck out 11 batters and also went the distance.

In a winner-take-all game, Duluth Marshall would bounce back to beat Mora 2-0. Maddux Baggs finished with an RBI and a run for the Hilltoppers. The win sets up another match up between Esko and Duluth Marshall. That game will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. at Wade Stadium. The Eskomos need just one win to capture the section championship, while the Hilltoppers need to win back-to-back games.