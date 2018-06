Fire Rips Through Garage on Congdon Boulevard

No One Injured

DULUTH, Minn.-A garage fire at 8031 Congdon Boulevard left no one injured in the early afternoon hours.

Five trucks were on the scene to put out the blaze. There were no hydrants near the garage, so they had to set up a water system with the city’s pumping station there.

The Duluth fire marshal is continuing to investigate the incident.