LSSC’s Zelen Heading to National Meet

Ryan Zelen is heading to California for the TYR Pro Swim Series Meet.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ryan Zelen is a member of the Lake Superior Swim Club and later this week, he will be at the TYR Pro Swim Series Meet, battling against some of the best swimmers in the world. Zelen says it means a lot to him to be able to represent Duluth at a national meet.

“We haven’t had anybody compete in swimming at an event like this before. Most people probably haven’t heard of it or haven’t heard of Duluth swimming before so to be able to bring it onto the scene is really cool and i’m proud to do that,” Zelen said.

“Ryan has an opportunity to swim against guys that are world–record holders, american record holders and have won Olympic gold medals in the past. It could be huge for him. It’s a great opportunity,” said head coach Howie Leathers.

The meet will begin this Thursday and continue throughout the weekend. Zelen will be in the 100 meter butterfly, 100 meter freestyle and the 50 meter freestyle.