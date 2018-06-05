Operation K-9 This Thursday

Event Features Law Enforcement K-9’s

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Police K-9’s serve a vital role in law enforcement whether it’s helping apprehend an armed suspect or sniffing out a drug bust.

This Thursday those skills will be on display during “Operation K-9” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Superior at Amsoil Center right off the Bong Bridge.

During the event, five different law enforcement agencies will have 14 K-9 units on display.

Those participating say it’s a good way to show the public how much training really goes into working with the dogs.

“It’s a never ending process with training a dog; we start with the initial school but it’s non-stop training from there on out, because a lot of those skills are perishable,” said Dean Bauers, a K-9 handler.

The event, sponsored by the Amsoil K-9 Foundation, is free but donations are suggested. The foundation is sponsored solely through fundraising efforts.

To find out more, visit northlandk9.org.