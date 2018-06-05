Railroad Industry Future Discussed

Meeting Held at Downtown Holiday Inn to Discuss Future of Railroads

DULUTH, Minn.-The railroad industry is a big part of the Twin Ports economy and today Northland leaders got an inside look at the future of that business.

The Minnesota Regional Railroads Association and the Duluth Chamber of Commerce came together this morning at the downtown Holiday Inn to discuss a variety of factors related to railroads including infrastructure and the economic impact rail lines have.

Safety was another big talking point as that has improved greatly over the years.

One representative from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad said they have spent more than $2 billion over the last decade improving safety.

“It’s an opportunity for us to talk about the freight network and to update the community on some key safety technology we have that works across the railroad as we continue to work to further improve safety of rail transportation,” said Amy McBeth, of BNSF Railway.

Railways bring in $40 billion to Minnesota and supply 1,500 jobs.