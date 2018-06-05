Richard I. Bong Historical Center to Host Free BWCA Trip for Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This summer, officials with the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center are stepping up to give back to Northland veterans in a big way – through a free trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

They’re doing this to support the many veterans in the region and hope time in the wilderness will help them heal, recover and relax.

The trip will consist of fishing, canoeing and camping.

The trip is taking place July 2-7. Any veteran can apply for the trip, but there is a limited amount of spaces.

The application deadline is June 11.

To apply head to www.bongcenter.org.

The entire trip is six full days.

Four of those days will be spent in the BWCA.

The trip includes two nights at Veterans on the Lake Resort in Ely, MN.

The group will enter the BWCA at entry point #34, Island River, and will make its way to Lake Isabella where they will camp.

The trip is being fully outfitted by Canadian Waters Outfitting. This means, canoes, packs, food, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, etc. are provided.

Participating veterans will only have to provide clothing, fishing gear and any camping gear the veteran may want to bring.

The center will reimburse veterans for the cost of a Minnesota fishing license.

Transportation will be provided from Superior to Ely and back.

Trip Timeline