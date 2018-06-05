Roundabout Construction to Begin Monday in Hermantown

The Project Will be Completed by end of August

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Construction for a roundabout at the intersection of Midway Road and Maple Grove Road in Hermantown is set to begin on Monday.

Midway Road will remain open to traffic during the first month of construction; however Maple Grove Road will be closed on both sides of the intersection.

“Beginning July 9, Midway Road will close at that intersection with Maple Grove Road. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Highway 2, Canosia Road and Highway 194. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Highway 53, Lavaque Road and Highway 2. Large trucks will be detoured to Highways 33 and 2.”

The project is expected to be completed by August 31.

The first roundabout project in the Duluth and Hermantown area is projected to cost $2.1 million.