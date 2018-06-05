Service Center Employees Honored

25 Retirees from St. Louis County Also Honored at Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn.-The St. Louis County Auditor’s Service Center at the Miller Hill Mall got some special recognition today from the County Board for all the work they’ve done to battle the changes in Minnesota’s licensing system.

Over the last year, multiple issues have popped up in that system.

In July, a new $93 million statewide database was introduced to keep track of vehicle registrations.

The program had a series of technical problems which caused delays for things like processing titles and tab renewals, which led to some pretty angry customers.

“It’s created a lot of difficult situations,” said Ben Martin, the supervisor of the Service Center. “A lot of people coming in [are] very unhappy with transactions they’ve done with the state. We’re able to turn this conversation around and create a positive aspect.”

The board also recognized 25 employees today who are retiring from the county.