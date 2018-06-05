Wolfpack Get Set for First Ever Section Finals

The Duluth boys lacrosse team is in uncharted territory for their third year as a program.

DULUTH, Minn. – What a night it was for the Duluth boys lacrosse team. The “Cardiac Kids” came back from a 4–0 hole to defeat the Blaine Bengals and punch their ticket to the section finals for the first time in program history.

It’s not the first time Duluth was in a nail–biter as they’ve played a couple of close games towards the end of the regular season. But this team seems to relish being in those clutch moments.

“You just got to chip away. That’s what it amounts to. You can’t give up. You can never give up. You just got to keep working, grinding and believing,” head coach Scott Wishart said.

“I know in past years, we’ll get down by a goal or two and it just all starts to snowball down. You got to remember that you got to piece it back one by one and one goal at a time,” said senior Kosta Gomez.

Next up for the Wolfpack is a date with Centennial who just knocked off #1 seeded Andover Monday night. Although they have a 7–5 record, Duluth will not take them lightly.

“Don’t sleep on anybody. Just keep it in your head that anybody can beat anybody and just be ready for every outcome,” midfielder Tommy Kimball said.