16th Annual Dig in for the Downtown Waterfront

Gardeners and city workers are planting for a blooming city

DULUTH, Minn.- Volunteers are digging in to make sure Duluth is colorful regardless of the weather.

Gardeners and city workers are planting for a blooming city during Dig in for the Downtown Waterfront. This is the 16th year the Greater Downtown Council and City of Duluth held the annual event putting together large planters. Two volunteers we spoke with have quite the green thumbs and enjoy helping the community look nice.

“We like to see something really pretty and we feel it’s nice that the tourists can enjoy the work that the Greater Downtown Council does,” volunteer Liz Mackay said.

The dozens of floral arrangements will line the waterfront and be taken care of all season by the Greater Downtown Council’s Clean and Safe Team.