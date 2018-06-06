Animal Answers: Donations Needed for Large Animal Fund

The Humane Society of Douglas County is Looking to Spread Awareness of Their Large Animal Fund

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It’s more common than many people think; large animals looking for a safe place to go after being surrendered to an animal shelter.

Recently on May 11, the Humane Society of Douglas County received a surrendered mare.

Staff say she came in tired, weak and tested positive for Lyme disease.

Since then, she has received medical care and is on an IV treatment for her diagnosis.

Beth Swanson, Fundraising and Events Coordinator, says although treatment has started, there’s a long road to recovery for the mare.

She says it can be extremely expensive to provide such care to larger animals.

Thankfully, the HSDC doesn’t deal with large animals too often, but say they never know when the day will come.

It’s why the humane society has established a Large Animal Fund, to provide proper funding when medical care is needed for horses, sheep, goats, etc.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the HSDC Large Animal Fund or call (715) 398-6784.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Ride for the Rescue trail ride fundraising event will be held, Sunday, October 7. Click here for more information.