Authorities Search for Endion Neighborhood Stabbing Suspect

The Victim had a Stab Wound on his Back

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a stabbing incident in Duluth’s Endion neighborhood yesterday.

According to the Duluth Police Department the victim told police he was stabbed by his girlfriend in an apartment.

The stabbing took place at the 1800 block of East Second Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his back.

Police have not yet located the suspect and are continuing to investigate the incident.