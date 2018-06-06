Carlton Softball Learning From Last Year’s Experience

The Bulldogs are ready to make a deeper run in the Class A playoffs.

CARLTON, Minn. – In the single A state softball tournament, Carlton is back for the second consecutive year. The combination of hot bats and stellar defense is what drove the Bulldogs to a sectional victory. But this time, they also have an experienced squad.

“Everyone was pretty nervous and everyone got up to the plate and they were just scared because it was a whole different atmosphere never player in that kind of a situation before. So now everyone is returning. We didn’t lose anyone so nerves shouldn’t be a problem this year,” catcher Alaina Bennett said.

“Our defense was really good and our pitching was good. But with that we still put up six runs which isn’t too bad, but I would like to just have that security that if a team puts up 3 or 4 runs on us, we can outscore them as well,” said head coach Melissa Clark.

The Bulldogs will face Randolph first pitch for that game will be at one o’clock.