Congdon Elementary Teacher on Leave Following Student Neglect

An Arbitration Hearing Scheduled This Month

DULUTH, Minn. – A Congdon Park Elementary School teacher is on unpaid leave following an incident with two of her students in January 2017.

According to ISD 709 officials, the teacher left two of her 5-year-old kindergarten students unattended and locked out of the school last winter.

School officials say “this is unacceptable and should never happen.”

A complaint was filed and the teacher was placed on administrative leave and disciplined while the Minnesota Department of Education and the school district conducted an investigation into the matter.

The teacher has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave following the results of the investigation.

An arbitration hearing will be held later this month.