Demolition Making Way for New Wellness Center

An Essentia Wellness Center will be in its place at the intersection of Ugstad and Arrowhead road

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A new space for the community to gather will be replacing the old Hermantown Middle School.

An Essentia Wellness Center will be in its place at the intersection of Ugstad and Arrowhead road. Many in the community are sad to see the middle school go, but the new plans aim to bring the community together.

Demolition is underway on the old Middle School. The Essentia Wellness Center will have a YMCA, Health Clinic, and a childcare center. Overall the project will cost nearly $25 million.

City officials say this project has been a longtime coming for Hermantown.

“Wanting to improve the health and wellness of southern St. Louis County and we believe this facility will be a place for the community to gather but also improve their health and their wellness,” city administrator John Mulder said.

The project is scheduled to finish late next summer. The city is asking people to stay away from the construction site for safety reasons.