Douglas County Historical Society Opens New Exhibits

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer is a busy time of year and the Douglas County Historical Society has been busy preparing for it.

First, there is a new exhibit case at the Douglas County Court House that is from the DCHS. It commemorates the Calvin Coolidge visit to Superior on its 90th Anniversary. It is currently on display.

Second, the DCHS is building an exhibit commemorating 100 years since 1918 when the world was at war, sick with the flu and fires were out of control.

Third, actress Jessica Michna will be back to portray another historical figure. She’ll be performing as Golda Meir on Sunday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.

For more information on any of these subjects head to www.douglashistory.org or call (715) 392-8449.

The Douglas County Historical Society is located at 1101 John Ave., Superior, WI 54880.