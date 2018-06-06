Downtown Farmers Market Open in Superior

Market Will be Open Every Wednesday Through October

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Downtown Farmers Market is back open for the summer and fall.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of October at 1215 Banks Avenue.

Traditionally it’s been held at the Superior Public Library, but has since moved to its new location over the last few years due to the reconstruction of Belknap Street.

Organizers say the new location has been a blessing in disguise.

“We actually like this location because it’s so spacious,” said Sue Ann Dumke, the market manager. “Customers are happy to visit because there’s ample parking. It’s very accessible.”

Farmers at the market say they are on track when it comes to the growing season, despite the late spring.