Governor Hopeful Makes Campaign Stop In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Two candidates running for Minnesota governor this fall made a stop in Duluth.

DFL endorsed Rep. Erin Murphy and her running mate Rep. Erin Maye Quade, (DFL) District 57A, are campaigning on a statewide tour.

Both representatives are making their way through Minnesota to focus on different topics like broadband and ways to build more small businesses in the state.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is endorsing the pair and calls them a powerhouse ticket for office.

Reps. Erin Murphy and Erin Maye Quade were at Blacklist Artisan Ales in Duluth to hear directly from small business owners.

“Small businesses are the economic engine of Minnesota, that’s true for Duluth and for the Iron Range and we need to focus on and make sure that they are successful,” said Minnesota Gubernatorial Candidate Rep. Erin Murphy (DFL). “And we can do that work when we put our attention to that.”

Rep. Maye Quade says she and Murphy share the same vision.

Maye Quade tells us they both want to put people at the center so the decisions they make and policies that govern Minnesota reflect the needs of Minnesotans.

“What we do is, get to listen to the stories and then we get to figure out together how are we going to make things different? How are we going to move forward together?” said Maye Quade. “How are we going to invest in each other and support each other and lift each other up in a way that makes sure everyone in Minnesota is doing well?”

Maye Quade also made headlines when she did a 24-hour sit in on the House floor to protest about gun violence.

Other tour stops earlier in the day included Aurora, Virginia, before finishing in Bemidji.

The primary election for governor and lieutenant governor is on Aug. 14.