Historic Season Ends for Duluth Lacrosse

The Wolfpack fell in the section finals to Centennial

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – In just their third year of existence, the Duluth boys lacrosse team made it to the section 7 finals against Centennial. But the dream season came to an end on Wednesday as the Wolfpack fell to the Cougars 8-6. Duluth finished the season with just two losses on the year.