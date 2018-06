Lumberjacks fall in 7AAA Baseball Section Semi-Finals

The season came to an end for Cloquet at the hands of Chisago Lakes.

DULUTH, Minn. – One more spot was left in the 7AAA baseball section finals. Cloquet and Chisago Lakes went head-to-head at Wade Stadium. The Lumberjacks scored three runs in the first inning. However, the Wildcats would come back as they win it 8-6.

Chisago Lakes moves on to face Grand Rapids in the section finals Thursday at Wade Stadium.