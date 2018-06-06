Man Dead After Being Struck by Train in St. Louis County
The Incident Remains Under Investigation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say one man is dead after he was struck by a Canadian National Train Tuesday night.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office a pedestrian was struck at approximately 11:40 p.m. near the 7000 block of Munger Shaw Road.
Deputies and CN conductors located the 34-year-old victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identification is being withheld until family members have been notified.
The incident is still under investigation.