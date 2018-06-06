New Habitat Home Being Built in Superior

Home Will House Family With Seven Children

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A huge family with seven children is getting a home built for them in Superior for free.

It’s all part of a project by the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity and regional carpenters.

The Defoe family told us today they are incredibly appreciative of all the support they received from the community.

“It means the world to us,” said Mandy Defoe. “That within six months we could be living in a home that’s ours.”

Two other projects are also being planned by Habitat for Humanity for needy families in the coming months in Duluth and Superior.