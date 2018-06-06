New Taco Stand Bringing the Heat

5th Street Tacos is bringing a new style of fast food to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- It’s heating up in Two Harbors as a new taco stand is spicing up the downtown.

5th Street Tacos is bringing a new style of fast food. The walk-up taco stand uses only fresh ingredients and it’s safe to say the new eatery is a hit as the owner tells us it runs out of food every day.

“It’s just fresh you know, everything is made every day so, nothing goes to waste here, it’s all gone by the end of the day,” owner Chris Schweiger said.

5th Street Tacos is serving up food rain or shine. It’s located at the corner of 5th street and 7th avenue.