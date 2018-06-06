St. Luke’s Hospital Unveils Tool To Treat Patients With Cancer

Construction for a vault to house the accelerator began in late 2017 and was completed in April 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth is stepping up the way it treats cancer patients.

This is all done with a new state of the art linear accelerator tool, which delivers high energy x–rays to treat tumors or cancers.

St. Luke’s doctors tell us patients will lie on the table for a shorter amount of time and have minimal side effects.

St. Luke’s staff say they treat about 25 patients a day with the new machine.

“Allows us to treat basically all types of cancer and not have to refer patients elsewhere, because of technological limitations,” said St. Luke’s Radiation Oncology Dr. Nils Arvold. “There’s nothing we can’t treat here.”

The older version of the machine is still in use and staff received lots of training to properly operate the new tool.