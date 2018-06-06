Veterans Receiving Free Legal Help

Finding services to help with legal issues are amongst the top ten issues veterans face.

DULUTH, Minn.- Attorneys and legal professors are offering free legal help to veterans in the Northland.

Finding services to help with legal issues are amongst the top ten issues veterans face. This free drop-in clinic is hosted by the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and offers assistance with family law to debt collections.

“Just having a chance to get information in a setting that doesn’t add stress and additional complications is really really helpful,” Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Veteran Law Director Sara Sommarstrom said.

Afterwards, the clinic follows up with veterans to ensure everything is working out. If you’re a veteran searching for legal help contact 651-200-4750.