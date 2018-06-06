Walker Confident I-94 Will be Done on Time

The State is Being Awarded $160 Million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The state of Wisconsin will be receiving $86 million less than what it requested from the federal government to pay for upgrades and expansion of Interstate 94 south of Milwaukee in conjunction with the Foxconn Technology Group project.

But Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday the work will still be completed by 2021 as planned.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the difference will be made up through $30 million in other federal grant money received by the state and transportation revenue bond cash balances.

The state was counting on receiving the full grant amount to pay for about half of the entire cost of the interstate project.

