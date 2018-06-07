Annual Fundraiser Helping Law Enforcement K-9 Teams

The event was put on by the AMSOIL Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fourteen police K-9 teams and their officers hit the field to show off some skills at the Fifth Annual Operation K–9 Fundraiser in Superior.

The stands at the Amsoil Center were packed as K–9 teams from area law enforcement agencies demonstrated real–life scenarios involving bad guys.

Officials tell us a K-9 acts as an officer’s partner, both go through 12 weeks of training before hitting the streets.

“It’s definitely a safety aspect, makes me feel a little more confident going into certain situations knowing that I have kind of a back up plan in place if I need him,” said Duluth Police Officer and K-9 Handler Dean Bauers. “He’s always up to help me out in a tough spot if needed.”

The event was free but donations were encouraged to help fund the K–9 programs throughout the Northland.