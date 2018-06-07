Bridge Inspections Scheduled for June

DULUTH, Minn. – Bridge inspections are scheduled for multiple ramps along the I-35 corridor Wednesday, June 13 and Monday, June 18 in Duluth.

Wednesday, June 13:

Motorists entering I-35 northbound from Highway 23/Grand Avenue will encounter a ramp closure and detour between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The southbound on ramp from Central Avenue to I-35 will be closed with no detour in place.

The northbound off ramp from I-35 to Central Avenue will be closed with no detour in place.

Monday, June 18:

The northbound ramp from I-535 to northbound I-35 will be closed. A detour will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The ramps are expected to be worked on during afternoon hours and will be open for morning and evening commutes.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving around work areas.

For updated road conditions you can visit www.511mn.org.