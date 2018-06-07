Campground Complete in Minnesota’s Newest State Park

The Vermilion Ridge Campground offers water access and a variety of modern accommodations

It’s Minnesota’s newest state park and the campground is now complete in the Lake Vermillion–Soudan Underground Mine State Park.

To enjoy by providing a new place for everyone to call their place at the lake,” director of trails Erica Rivers said.

Campers can choose from three group camps and 33 drive-in campsites at Vermilion Ridge Campground. Nearby hiking trails lead to Vermillion Lake and public access to enjoy an afternoon on Cable Bay.

The design of the park is wheelchair accessible.

“Try and make this park available to everybody,”Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr said.

Organizers say this project has been a long time coming, since purchasing the land from US Steel back in 2010.

“Some will say it’s going to be the most modern park and it’s going to be one of the most amazing parks, Landwehr said.

The park offers modern amenities such as electric pay stations, running water, and also start of the art WiFi in case you want to show mom and dad your beautiful view. The park is equipped with solar panels, LED lights, and sensors to conserve water

There are things here that are worth your time, and it’s not the WiFi, it’s not the LED lights, it is not the plumbing fixtures that turn on demand it is this,” “this phenomenal site, this phenomenal nature,” Landwehr said.

The Vermilion Ridge Campground is already a popular destination since first opening last fall. If you wish to camp at the vermillion ridge campground plan to book a spot one year in advance.