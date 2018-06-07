Carving Ribeye Steak with Texas Roadhouse

DULUTH, Minn. -Summer is nearly here and the nice weather has many Northlanders heating up their grills.

For this week’s Cooking Connection, FOX 21’s William Seay learned how to carve ribeye steak and got some grilling tips from Texas Roadhouse.

Managing Partner Jeff Fort says it’s important to leave the meat on the grill and not disturb it while it’s cooking.

Through the month of June, customers can register to win a year of free steaks or a free grill.

Also, if any FOX 21 viewers who watch this segment and mention it at Texas Roadhouse on Mall Drive in June of 2018 will get a free appetizer up to $7.

Texas roadhouse is located at 902 Mall Drive, Duluth, MN 55811.

For more information head to texasroadhouse.com.