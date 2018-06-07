Chester Park Trail Race Organizers Host Free Group Run

DULUTH, Minn. – At the end of June, the Second Annual Chester Park Trail Race will take off, but first a free group run to get a sneak peek of the trail is taking place.

The group run is being held on Friday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

This group run is meant to familiarize runners to the 5k race course, offer a fun environment to learn trail running tips, and to run with other trail runners.

Runners are encouraged to come early if they have questions or seek tips about trail running technique.

The group run will go through the 5k (3.1 mile) race course at an easy pace.

The Chester Park Trail Race is on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is opening through race day.

For more information, visit www.chesterparktrailrace.com.