Duluth Marshall Blasts Esko, Wins 7AA Championship

The Hilltoppers piled up the runs on the Eskomos as they win it 23-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the 7AA section finals, Duluth Marshall defeated Esko 4-1 in the early game to set up a winner-take-all at Wade Stadium. And in the second game, the Hilltoppers score as many runs in one game as they did the entire section tourney and they beat the Eskomos 23-1. Duluth Marshall is going back to the state tournament for the second straight season.