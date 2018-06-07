Duluth Sky Harbor Airport Earns Big Boost

The project will happen in two phases.

DULUTH, Minn. – Phase two of the runway realignment project at Duluth’s Sky Harbor Airport has gotten a big injection of cash.

The site run by the Duluth Airport will be getting $2.4 million, which will be used to import material to the project on a barge and that will be used to provide some much needed weight to the runway making it stronger.

“The biggest thing was protecting the old growth forest at the end of the runway, which was becoming an obstruction, said Duluth Airport Authority Director of Communications and Marketing Natalie Peterson. “The answer, the appropriate answer on this one was to re–align this runway, which meant tilting it into the bay a bit. so we’re rebuilding this.”

The second phase of the project is expected to begin on Labor Day while the third phase will start in 2019.